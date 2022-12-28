Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022.

Born March 24, 1974 in Mountain Home, Idaho, she was the daughter of Penny Gray Lehnortt and step daughter of Thomas Lehnortt.

Melissa attended Rocky Grove High School.

She was married on May 18, 1996 to Donald A. Roxberry and he survives.

Melissa had been employed as a direct care giver for several local agencies.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Melissa was a very caring person and would share her talents with others, she enjoyed cooking and would always provide a dish to a friend in need.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother and step father: Penny & Thomas Lehnortt of Oil City; her two children: Nicholas Roxberry & his wife Allison of Franklin, Sean Roxberry & his fiancé Charity Theuret of Oil City; grandchildren: Wyatt Weigel, Robert Woodburn Hoover, Jasper Michael Roxberry, and one on the way; the following brothers and sisters: Sarah McDonald & husband Brian of Oil City, Allison Deeter & her husband Brad of Warren, Hanna Lepley & her husband Mark of Rocky Grove, William Lux & his wife Patty of Reno, Ryan Lehnortt & his wife Anna of Seneca, Troy Lehnortt & his wife Courtney of New Castle, Evan Lehnortt of New Brighton; and by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her step father Richard Lux; grandparents: Wesley Gray and Helen Lynn & her husband Harvey; Thelma Filer; and by an aunt Jo Lynne Lang.

Services will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal Center, 217 Sycamore St., Oil City, PA.

Or to help defray funeral expenses, memorials can be made in care of Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

