Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 102 New Troopers

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Dec 28 06-56-08HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

Colonel Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the tools needed to succeed. He said it is now up to them to apply what they have learned.

“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”

Six cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County:

– Cody J. Dugan received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership;
– Cole J. Zapf received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
– Casey L. Ward received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
– Gage T. Fischer received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
– Kyle J. Morton received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
– Ryan G. Reilly received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

The new troopers will report to the following stations on Jan. 3:

Troop B, Belle Vernon
Cameron K. Allmendinger

Troop B, Uniontown
Tyler E. Barry
Jesse J. Gillespie
Jeremy R. Miller
Jordan L. Miller
Jenna Mulet
Alexander A. Nemec
Derek D. Richards

Troop B, Waynesburg
Bo H. Ricci
Mina L. Tomovich Thompson

Troop C, Clarion
Brandon E. Hoffman

Troop C, Clearfield
Joseph DiPietro IV
Alex T. Verne

Troop C, Lewis Run
Rex E. Martin Jr.
Kyle J. Morton
Joshua M. Perkins

Troop C, Marienville
Caleb A. Baxter
Dylan R. Cyphert

Troop C, Punxsutawney
Gary J. Evans

Troop C, Ridgway
Kaelie A. Fox
Brendan D. Laird
Joseph A. Tommelleo

Troop D. Kittanning
Anthony D. Bertoluzzi
Joseph J. Daransky
Andrew J. Dindinger

Troop D. New Castle
Vincent G. Buonpane

Troop E, Corry
George D. Dufala III
Elijah M. Kaufman

Troop F, Coudersport
Gage T. Fischer
Ryan S. Querry
Benjamin D. Sterling
Luke T. Stutsman

Troop F, Emporium
Hailee C. McCandless

Troop F, Lamar
Dylan N. Krivosky

Troop F, Mansfield
Alexander D. Rivers

Troop F, Milton
Timothy B. Hummel
Casey L. Ward

Troop F, Montoursville
Evan R. Llanso
Christopher S. Moore Jr.

Troop H. Carlisle
Christopher L. Cannino
Jason C. Cutshall
Micah P. Wise

Troop H, Chambersburg
Antoinette R. Cross
Daniel C. Miley
Catherine A. Miller
Spenser C. Myers
Kevin P. Rhodes

Troop H, Gettysburg
Daniel J. Keene
Ryan G. Reilly
Ethan D. Rhoads

Troop H, Harrisburg
David C. Jeffers
Trevor N. Royer
Kaitlyn J. Smith

Troop H. Lykens
Brandon B. Boyd
Cody J. Dugan

Troop H. Newport
Gage J. Boreman

Troop J, Avondale
Andrew J. Bernier
Chandler B. Melchior
Daquan A. Worley

Troop J, Embreeville
Cole J. Zapf

Troop J, Lancaster
Melissa S. Brett
Joshua I. Croyle
Ryan J. Kalinich
Blaize A. Raisner

Troop J, York
Matthew T. Anderson Jr.
Kirsten E. Deck
Ethan I. Healey
Jesse R. Huber
Frank C. Montecalvo III
Joseph C. Moore
Mark A. Stephens Jr.
Parker M. Wallace

Troop K. Media
Marie E. Haydak
David S. Milligan
Tyler W. Moyer
Jose A. Russi
Joseph A. Sivo

Troop K, Philadelphia
David S. Litovsky
Nicholas P. Nowak
Glenn W. Seymour Jr.

Troop L, Jonestown
McKenzy A. Keener
Mark A. Mlynek

Troop L, Reading
Michael J. Bozym
David R. Piestrak
Ethan P. Shane

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven
Cole W. Weil

Troop M, Bethlehem
Raheem O. Ford
Andres F. Orozco-Castillo
Michael J. Stasko Jr.
Tydus J. Winstead

Troop M, Dublin
David M. Rybicki
Julian T. Stires

Troop M, Fogelsville
Anthony M. Chidiac
Caleb D. Stoeckmann
Michael Torres

Troop N, Stroudsburg
Richard A. Grippi
Dylan M. Walck

Troop P, Towanda
Austin J. Altemus
Santino J. Alunni
Colton B. Babcock
Alexander K. Gregoire
Logan J. Knapp

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.


