Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.

He was born on August 13, 1926 in Franklin to the late Fred and Ethel Johnson.

Bob was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He married his high school sweetheart Katherine Davison on April 13, 1945 and they shared seventy-two years of marriage before her passing in 2017.

Bob was of Protestant faith.

He graduated from Rockland High School in 1944 and started his working career with Judson Dairy delivering milk, then went to work at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company before starting his own building business.

He built numerous homes in the area during his business career.

He ended his working career working for Roland “Mac” McCormick who owned and operated Empire Aluminum Contracting retiring in 1995.

Mac and he were like brothers and shared a wonderful longtime friendship.

He was never afraid to try to do anything with wood and continued to maintain his home and do all his lawn work until he was ninety-five years of age.

He was a past member of the Venango County Home Builders Association and served as the association’s president for six years.

He was an avid Penguins, Pirates and Steelers fan and rarely ever missed watching a game on TV.

Surviving are his two daughters, Barbara J. Dale and her husband Walt of Cranberry and Carol Lee Gustafson of Oil City.

He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his two sisters and their husbands, Gertrude (Robert) Shaderline and Marjorie (Howard) Ziegler and his brother, Clair and his wife Jean.

He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Thomas J. Gustafson.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Scott McKimm and Dr. David Brooker for the exceptional care and kindness shown to their father in his final days.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 312 West Park Street, Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 1:00 -3:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Venango County Humane Society’s building fund for future maintenance of the shelter. Please mark building fund in memo of check and send to 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

