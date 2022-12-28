 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Start Your New Year’s Eve Weekend With Dinner at Wanango Country Club

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

wanango-dining-roomRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Start your New Year’s Eve weekend with a delicious dinner at Wanango Country Club.

Wanango Country Club is featuring a Fish Fry and Prime Rib dinner to bring in the New Year!

The restaurant is open to the public and will be serving dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31.

Friday Dinner Feature: Haddock Filet dipped in a blend of suds and spices and fried to a golden brown, served with house-cut fries, house slaw, and tartar sauce for $18.00.

Saturday (New Year’s Eve) Dinner Feature: Slow Roasted Prime Rib served with horseradish sauce, baked or mashed potato, and seasonal fresh vegetables for $34.00.

wanango fish

All dinner entrees include a side salad and a choice of dressing.

Reservations are preferred but not required. Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.

Follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook.

wanango dining


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.