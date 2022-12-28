SPONSORED: Start Your New Year’s Eve Weekend With Dinner at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Start your New Year’s Eve weekend with a delicious dinner at Wanango Country Club.
Wanango Country Club is featuring a Fish Fry and Prime Rib dinner to bring in the New Year!
The restaurant is open to the public and will be serving dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31.
Friday Dinner Feature: Haddock Filet dipped in a blend of suds and spices and fried to a golden brown, served with house-cut fries, house slaw, and tartar sauce for $18.00.
Saturday (New Year’s Eve) Dinner Feature: Slow Roasted Prime Rib served with horseradish sauce, baked or mashed potato, and seasonal fresh vegetables for $34.00.
All dinner entrees include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Reservations are preferred but not required. Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook.
