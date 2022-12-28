Two Knox Men Face Assault Charges Following Brawl on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pair of local men are facing assault charges following a fight that occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, severely injuring one individual.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Jacob Daniel Bashline I and 21-year-old James Dani Bashline III, both of Knox, on Tuesday, December 27, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, at a location on State Route 208, south of Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, Jacob Bashline struck James Bashline multiple times in the face.

James Bashline reported “severe injuries” to his face, including a swollen right eye, a swollen lip, possible broken nose, and multiple lacerations to his face, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, James Bashline also struck Jacob Bashline, causing a swollen left eye, a lump on his forehead, and lacerations to the face.

A witness confirmed to police that both individuals struck each other, causing the above injuries.

Both men were arraigned at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, in front of Judge Schill.

Jacob Bashline faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on Saturday, December 24.

He was released on Tuesday, December 27, after a $5,000.00 surety bond was posted by a professional bondsman.

James Bashline faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday, December 24.

Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

