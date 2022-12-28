It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Tyler V. Trapano, 27, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Tyler was born in Franklin, on September 15, 1995, beloved son of Linda and the late Mark Trapano.

Tyler was a Union Painter traveling within the state of Pa.

Most recently, he was working for a local construction company.

Tyler loved the outdoors and fishing.

You could always find him working on his car or rebuilding something.

Tyler could fix anything he put his mind to.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his two sons – taking them fishing, exploring outside, building Legos, and teaching them about everything along the way.

Ty was charismatic and had a heart of gold.

He lit up the room with his laugh and infectious smile.

He loved his family and many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

We will see Ty in the faces and mannerisms of his handsome boys as they grow, and feel him around us, never forgetting the happiness and joy he brought to all the lives of the people who knew him.

He will be deeply missed by his mom, Linda; Cherished and admired by his sister, Haley (Chris Carlson) and two nephews, Camden and Colton Carlson; and Loved by his two beautiful sons, Karson and Kruz, along with their mother, Nicole Wood.

Forever remembered by how his smile lightened our hearts and how easy it was to love him.

We will always carry his memory in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends can share memories and condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

