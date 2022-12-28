 

Wintry Road Conditions Cause Tractor-Trailer to Jackknife on I-80 in Richland Township

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

321445806_863082731604653_192501809407832943_n (1)RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a crash involving a jackknifed tractor westbound on Interstate 80 in Richland Township that occurred last Friday morning.

(Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:39 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 45, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 35-year-old Diriye A. Diriye, of Bloomington, Michigan, was traveling west in a 2016 Freightliner Tractor when he lost control of the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer began to jackknife when Diriye applied his brakes on the roadway, according to police.

The vehicle became disabled and could not be driven away from the scene.

Diriye was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to PennDOT, the roadway was shut down for several hours due to this crash and other incidents as a result of road conditions.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

