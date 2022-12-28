 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Woman Injured as Vehicle Crashes into Tractor-Trailer on ‘Snow Covered’ I-80 in Clarion Township

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old woman was injured as the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a tractor-trailer on Saturday morning on a snow-covered Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to State Police in Clarion, this crash happened at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 64.0, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2022 Peterbilt Tractor driven by 38-year-old Yrvelt Lamour, of Brooklyn, New York, was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead, and it was struck from behind by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro operated by 58-year-old Paulo J. Silva, of Salem, Massachusetts.

Silva was not injured; however, his passenger—54-year-old Holly A. Muzarol, of Salem, Massachusetts—suffered suspected minor injuries. She refused transport.

Lamour was not injured.

All three individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, Silva was issued a traffic citation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.