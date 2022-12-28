Woman Injured as Vehicle Crashes into Tractor-Trailer on ‘Snow Covered’ I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old woman was injured as the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a tractor-trailer on Saturday morning on a snow-covered Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to State Police in Clarion, this crash happened at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 64.0, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2022 Peterbilt Tractor driven by 38-year-old Yrvelt Lamour, of Brooklyn, New York, was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead, and it was struck from behind by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro operated by 58-year-old Paulo J. Silva, of Salem, Massachusetts.

Silva was not injured; however, his passenger—54-year-old Holly A. Muzarol, of Salem, Massachusetts—suffered suspected minor injuries. She refused transport.

Lamour was not injured.

All three individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, Silva was issued a traffic citation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.