Youth Tour Is Back in 2023 and Better Than Ever!
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) values education and training as one of the seven cooperative principles, particularly when it concerns our community’s youth.
The National Rural Electric Youth Tour program, sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) and CEC, offers current high school juniors the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., for an all-expenses-paid week of fun, learning, and sightseeing during the summer before their senior year.
Selected delegates get the chance to meet their state’s congressperson, see the U.S. Capitol, and tour national monuments and memorials with more than 1,800 of their peers from across the country. Students participating in the trip typically visit Capitol Hill, the National Zoo, Arlington Cemetery, the Holocaust Museum, and the Pentagon Memorial, among other sites.
The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has brought high school students to Washington, D.C., for a week in June every year since the late 1950s. The Monday of Youth Tour week begins with National Youth Day when students from rural America gather to learn about the rich history of electric cooperatives and the important role of being an active participant in our democracy. The Youth Day program features speakers who motivate and honor the spirit of electric cooperatives’ commitment to the community and the important role of being politically aware and politically active.
Youth Day is also where the Youth Leadership Council (YLC) members are introduced. The YLC is composed of one student per state who is selected to come back to Washington, D.C., in July for a week of leadership training and fun. The selected student then also plays an active role in the NRECA Annual Meeting the following spring.
Keep in mind that the program involves a great deal of walking. Dress is generally casual, but professional dress is expected for a day on Capitol Hill. CEC is a sponsor of this trip and pays all fees for the students who participate (approx. a $2,000.00 value per person).
If you want to be part of this fun (free!) week in Washington, please apply here.
