Clarion Native Featured on Food Network’s ‘Bake It ‘Til You Make It’



LAS CRUCES, N.M. (EYT) – A Clarion native is being featured on Food Network’s “Bake It ‘Til You Make It,” a docu-series that follows seven bakers obsessed with the dramatic world of competitive baking.

(Pictured above: Clarion native Lili Clinger is seen in a photo released by Food Network. Credit: FoodNetwork.com)

Lili Clinger graduated from Keystone High School and also attended Clarion Area High School and Clarion-Limestone High School. At age 24, she’s one of the show’s youngest competitors.

“She made various delicious desserts at the Cricket Song Cafe, which helped boost her love for baking,” Gabrielle Klingler wrote in an email to exploreClarion.com. “Lili’s devotion for baking and travel has given her numerous opportunities to display her talents across America.”

In late 2020, Lili and her fiancé, Carson Williams, moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where Food Network’s production team filmed various segments in their home.

She is featured competing in a Las Cruces baking competition, then on the national stage in Tampa, Florida.

After Lili’s fiancé received a job opportunity from Cornell University, the couple moved to Ithica, New York, where they will be tuning in to watch a great opportunity for Lili, according to Klinger.

The show describes Clinger as “a unique baking hobbyist who is going to try her hand at competition for the first time.”

“With ‘Bake It ‘Til You Make It’ we are able to pull back the curtain on the world of competitive baking, giving viewers a front-row seat to the highs and lows of each baker’s quest for success,” said Jane Latman, president, home and food content and streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The creations are incredible, the determination dogged, and the wild ride from ideation to presentation is something to behold.”

“Bake It ‘Til You Make It” premiered on Monday, December 26, and can be seen on Food Network on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays according to the show’s website.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.