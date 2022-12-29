The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

TonightCloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 6 mph.

FridayA chance of rain, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SaturdayRain. High near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday NightRain, mainly before 1am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

New Year’s DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

TuesdayRain. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

WednesdayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

