Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

TodayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
TonightCloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 6 mph.

FridayA chance of rain, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayRain. High near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday NightRain, mainly before 1am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
New Year’s DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Monday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
TuesdayRain. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
WednesdayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

