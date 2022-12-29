Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frozen Margarita Mousse
This creamy frozen mousse combines ready-to-drink margarita mix and whipped topping!
Ingredients
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup ready-to-drink margarita mix
1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest
1 tablespoon lime juice
5 drops green food coloring, optional
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Pretzel topping:
1/3 cup finely crushed pretzels
4 teaspoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon sugar
Lime slices
Directions
-Combine first five ingredients; mix well. If desired, add green food coloring; fold in thawed whipped topping.
-For pretzel topping, combine pretzels, butter and sugar. Spoon lime mixture into 6 glasses; top each with about 1 tablespoon pretzel topping. Freeze until firm, 4-6 hours. Serve frozen with lime slices.
