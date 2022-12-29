 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frozen Margarita Mousse

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This creamy frozen mousse combines ready-to-drink margarita mix and whipped topping!

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup ready-to-drink margarita mix

1 tablespoon sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest
1 tablespoon lime juice
5 drops green food coloring, optional
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Pretzel topping:
1/3 cup finely crushed pretzels
4 teaspoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon sugar
Lime slices

Directions

-Combine first five ingredients; mix well. If desired, add green food coloring; fold in thawed whipped topping.

-For pretzel topping, combine pretzels, butter and sugar. Spoon lime mixture into 6 glasses; top each with about 1 tablespoon pretzel topping. Freeze until firm, 4-6 hours. Serve frozen with lime slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.