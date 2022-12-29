Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare.

He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda.

After graduating from North Clarion High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a civil engineer.

He enjoyed working with his hands and worked as a maintenance mechanic in Oil City.

During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed in the Philippines, where he met and married Marilyn Tapaya.

Together, they had four children: Rose Pierce and partner J.R. Henton of Titusville, Richard Droddy and wife Stef of Colorado, Mary Droddy and fiancé James Woodworth Jr., and his pride and joy, Erik Droddy, all of Oil City.

Five grandchildren survive, Anthony, Michael, and Leland Pierce, and Brody and Aubrey Woodworth, all of Oil City; and four siblings: Mary Anne Cleavenger (Rick) of West Virginia, Rose E. Droddy of Brookville, Joe Droddy (Norma) of Tionesta, and Vincent Droddy (Sara) of Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is his former spouse, Marilyn Droddy of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by and infant sibling; and a niece, Mary Shoaff.

Per Denny’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Private funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Denny’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to AseraCare Hospice and Oil City Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided during his final days.

To express online condolences to Denny’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

