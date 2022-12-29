 

Dennis L. Snyder

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Dennis L. Snyder, 75, of Mayport, died Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022, as a result of a tractor accident.

Born on April 1, 1947, in Langville, he was the son of the late Delbert P. and Gladys J. (Yeaney) Snyder.

Denny graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1965.

He then graduated from Williamsport Community College in 1967.

He proudly served his country in the US Army.

He worked for Keystone Detroit Diesel, Anderson Equipment, and Rudd Equipment, before starting his own garage, Snyder Diesel, in 1982.

Denny liked the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and farming.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was a life member of the New Bethlehem VFW.

He was married on December 7, 1974, to Kathleen M. (Smith) Snyder and she survives. He is also survived by two children, Megan Stahlman and her husband, Dave of Ohl and Ryan D. Snyder of Marienville, a daughter-in-law, Shawna Stanley and her husband, Steve of Smicksburg, and five grandchildren, Remington Stahlman, Olivia Vehovic, Owen Snyder, Victoria Snyder, and Cassandra Snyder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean A. Snyder.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Ronnie Cox. Interment will be in the Langville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

