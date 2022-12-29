Dolores June (“Teet”) Stewart, surrounded by her children, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Teet was born on April 21,1930 in Climax, PA to her parents, James and Cora Mae Truitt.

In the weeks just prior to her passing, Teet spent many hours sharing her fond memories of her family and childhood in Climax.

She proudly could name every resident and where they lived.

She spoke of riding the train to New Bethlehem and walking the railroad tracks from Climax to Cottage Hill area to the skating rink, where she met and had her first date with Kenneth Stewart, whom she married March 13, 1948.

Ken preceded her in death on July 12, 1997.

Teet and Ken lived their entire married life on the Stewart family farm in Porter Township, where they raised their five children: Kenneth (“Rick”) Stewart (JoAnne) of Downingtown, PA; Nancy Moore (Dave) of Porter Township, Barbara Taylor (Darrell) of Warrenton, MO; Dolores (“Dedi”)Stewart and Diana Kunselman (Tim), all of Porter Township.

Teet was a loving mother, and she was very proud of her grandchildren (Chad (Allison), Dustin (Kim), and Chase (Leah) Stewart; Matt Moore (Michelle) and Ashley White (Shane); Todd (Lauren), Joey (Ashley), and Corey (Mel) Kunselman; and Mike (Sara) and Zack (Emma) Keener).

She also experienced great joy in spending time with her great grandchildren: Braylan, Teegan, Brennan, Mason, Quinn, Kennedy, Connor, Mikayla, Haley, Callie, Linden, Gavin, Sawyer, Grace, Eva, and Koah.

Teet will be having a joyful reunion in Heaven with her husband, parents, sister Gloria Smith, grandson Jeffrey Moore, daughter-in-law JoAnne Stewart, and many other extended family members and friends.

She is survived by her children, her sister, Winnie Boddorf (Ken) and three sisters-in-law, Rhoda Freas, Elsie Pelczarski, and Charlotte Stewart.

The family of Dolores Stewart would like to thank all of the staff at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem for their kindness and care of their mother since May of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, suggested donations may be made to Edgewood Heights patio project or to Leatherwood Church.

Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences to Dolores’s family at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, PA on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm.

Additional viewing will be on Saturday December 31, 2022, from 10-11am at the Leatherwood Church in Porter Township prior to the funeral at 11:00.

Interment will be at the Squirrel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

