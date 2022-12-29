 

Howard Wayne Hetzler

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aYBkhDeg8aQHoward Wayne Hetzler, 71, of West Sunbury passed away Friday evening (12-23-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family following a several months illness.

Born in Rockland, Venango County, Pa. on July 5, 1951, he was the son of the late John Howard and Mable Hendershot Hetzler.

Wayne married the former Linda Sisco on December 23, 1976, and she survives.

He was a parts consultant with several trucking retail firms until ill health prevented employment.

He was affiliated with the Scrubgrass Stone Church near Eau Claire.

While enjoying golf and fishing, Wayne was well known as a member of the blue-grass band known as “Keep Off the Grass”.

This group played many festivals, some funerals, and provided entertainment at various nursing homes.

Music was his life, and he was very skilled in many string instruments.

In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his daughter and husband Melody Lynn Hetzler Dascanio and Phillip of Finleyville, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son David who passed in 2006.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday (12-31) at Scrubgrass Stone Church near Eau Claire, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Pastor Denny Barger, church pastor, will officiate at the Memorial.

H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Howard Wayne Hetzler please visit our Sympathy Store.


