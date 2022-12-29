Joseph “Joe” “Joey” A. Lehosky, of Eldred, PA, passed away at home, suddenly and unexpectedly, on December 23, 2022.

He was born October 15, 1959, in Olean, NY, the only child of Joseph P. (deceased) and Joyce Sacco Lehosky.

Joe was a 1977 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School.

He earned a BA from St. Bonaventure University and an MBA from Penn State-Behrend.

His work history includes employment with the Otto Eldred Recreation Center during high school summers, and, after college, Joel Anderson, CPA, in Port Allegany, National Transit Company in Bradford, Pennzoil in Oil City, and, most recently, as co-owner of Cranberry Castrol 10-Minute Oil Change/Car Wash/Pet Wash in Cranberry (Venango County), PA. He retired in April 2021.

Joe enjoyed traveling, reading, fly fishing, and fly tying.

On May 24, 1986, Joe married Patricia Popiel Lehosky. She survives him in addition to his mother, mother-in-law, Doris Popiel, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kevin and Molly Popiel Lindahl, Jon Popiel, and Joseph and Alice Popiel.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Jason and Heidi Popiel Worthington and their children, Cade and Paxton, plus Dan Popiel and Ashley Butters and their children, Natalee and Nicholas.

Additionally, he is survived by special friends, Mike & Lois Kervin, Joe Wade, Carl and Jean Miskovich, Todd, Shirley, Jake and Emily Ziegler, Scott Thomas, Tom and Barb Morris, Dan & Becky Klapec, John & Darlene Cubbon, Pat & Colleen Scrivo, Bob Anderson, and members of Oil Creek Trout Unlimited, Seneca Trout Unlimited, and Keystone Fly Fishers.

There will be no funeral. Cremains will be scattered by the family.

The family is grateful for the first responder services of the McKean County 911 Center, plus the following, and memorials can be made to Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., 22279 US-6, Port Allegany, PA 16743, or TLC EMS, 20 Grant St., Duke Center, PA 16729, or the Eldred Boro VFD, 4 Platt St., Eldred, PA 16731, or the Eldred Township VFD, 84 Windfall Rd., Eldred, PA 16731.

Memorials can also be made to Keystone Fly Fishers, 1021 Bredinsburg Rd., Franklin, PA 16323 or Trout Unlimited, Oil Creek Chapter, PO Box 366, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. of Bradford.

