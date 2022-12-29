Larry Jay Phillips, 80, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home.

Larry was born March 23, 1942 in Oil City, he was the son of the late James and Edith Phillips.

Larry graduated from Garden Grove High School in California.

He retired from the Pipe Fitters Union.

Larry was married to Patricia Phillips whom preceded him in death.

Earlier in life Larry enjoyed coaching girl’s softball for 15 years.

He was avid fishermen and would look forward to taking a swim whenever he could.

Larry never passed up an opportunity to be with friends and head to the casino.

He loved to be with his family as well.

Larry was member of the Rod and Gun and the American Legion in Knox.

Larry is survived by his daughters: Rebecca of North Dakota, Brenda of Ohio and Mindy of California; his brothers and sisters: Bob Phillips, Beverly Phillips, Paul Phillips, Denny Phillips and Shirley Phillips.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a wife and three brothers Chuck, Jim and Bill Phillips.

The McEntire Weaver Funeral Home in Knox is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family may visit the www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

There are no services planned at this time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.