 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Larry Jay Phillips

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Larry Jay Phillips, 80, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home.

Larry was born March 23, 1942 in Oil City, he was the son of the late James and Edith Phillips.

Larry graduated from Garden Grove High School in California.

He retired from the Pipe Fitters Union.

Larry was married to Patricia Phillips whom preceded him in death.

Earlier in life Larry enjoyed coaching girl’s softball for 15 years.

He was avid fishermen and would look forward to taking a swim whenever he could.

Larry never passed up an opportunity to be with friends and head to the casino.

He loved to be with his family as well.

Larry was member of the Rod and Gun and the American Legion in Knox.

Larry is survived by his daughters: Rebecca of North Dakota, Brenda of Ohio and Mindy of California; his brothers and sisters: Bob Phillips, Beverly Phillips, Paul Phillips, Denny Phillips and Shirley Phillips.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a wife and three brothers Chuck, Jim and Bill Phillips.

The McEntire Weaver Funeral Home in Knox is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family may visit the www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

There are no services planned at this time.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.