Lottery Ticket Worth Over $122,000 Sold at Shippenville Country Fair

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Country Fair in Shippenville sold a top prize-winning ticket worth $122,343.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Plu$ the Ca$h game on Wednesday, December 28th.

Plu$ the Ca$h is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they won a prize, players can scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.

Prizes must be claimed with one one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

