 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lottery Ticket Worth Over $122,000 Sold at Shippenville Country Fair

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_2199-1SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Country Fair in Shippenville sold a top prize-winning ticket worth $122,343.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Plu$ the Ca$h game on Wednesday, December 28th.

Plu$ the Ca$h is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they won a prize, players can scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.

Prizes must be claimed with one one year of the ticket’s purchase date.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.