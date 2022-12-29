Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Rd., Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 A.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.

Born in Franklin on May 1, 1938, she was a daughter of the late William Leroy and Lillian Moore Shingledecker.

Lura was a 1956 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She worked a number of years at the former Quaker State in the accounting and insurance department.

Lura also worked at the former Toby’s Pizza in Franklin.

Lura had faith in the Lord and prayed often.

She enjoyed calls and visits from family and friends and watching westerns and keeping up with family on Facebook.

Lura was also an avid reader.

She married William B. Cochran on August 22, 1987 and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2020.

Surviving are three children, Lewis Randall Peterson and his wife Mary of Titusville with whom she made her home with the last two years, Bobbie Lu Gunderman and her husband Mark of Arkansas and Lisa Rowe and her husband Mike of Gardners, PA; and three step children; Bruce Cochran of Lititz, Lori Wolbert and her husband Terry of Kent, VA and Tim Cochran and his wife Susan of Franklin

Additionally surviving is a brother, Roy Lee “Sonny” Shingledecker and his wife Margaret “Cookie” of Franklin and two sisters, Cheryl Lynne Finnecy of Oil City and Darlene K. Knight and her husband Gary Franklin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews and several in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, a nephew, James Finnecy Jr. and a niece, Jenna Lee Knight.

The family would like to thank Crawford County Hospice, the staff at Titusville Hospital, Dr. Jay Stevens and the wonderful caregivers who became part of her family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, where immediate family and close friends will gather for a private visitation from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to st. Jude’s Children’s Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/luracochran or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 ATTN: Lura Cochran Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.