Patrick Michael “Irish” McNamara, age 67, of Mars, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. John’s Specialty Care Center.

Born in Clarion, PA on December 29, 1954, to the late Robert McNamara and Marion Campbell Myers. Stepson of the late Darell Myers.

Beloved father of Amanda Stormer (David Ziegler) and Michael (Christina) McNamara. Brother of LouAnne Steiner, Dawn Merryman, Cindy Gatesman, Rex Myers and the late Kathleen Kapp.

Grandfather of Drake and Ranae Burgess.

Patrick graduated from Clarion High School in 1973.

After graduation, he worked several odd jobs; Carpentry at Source, an attendant at Exxon Station, an escort driver for a few companies which he enjoyed the road trips.

He was a longtime member of the Eagles Club and a Boy Scout leader for Troop 49 in Limestone.

Patrick was the happiest with a fishing pole in his hand, whether he caught anything or not.

A future memorial service celebration Patrick’s life will be announced in the near future.

Arrangements entrusted to R.D. Copeland Funeral Home, Coraopolis.

