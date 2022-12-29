Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.

According to the citation, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors without proper shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.

Police say a small wooden shelter was provided for a medium-sized dog, but no shelter or usable bedding was provided for a larger husky mix dog.

Two water dishes were located with the dogs, but they were frozen, police said.

The dog did not appear to be neglected or malnourished, according to police.

Due to the extreme cold (8°F), snow, and high winds, police had Byler untether the dogs and place them in an adjacent garage.

Byler faces four summary counts of Neglect of Animal.

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Byler, according to court documents.

