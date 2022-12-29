Police Release Details of Woman Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs Minivan Collision on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old woman was injured following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on December 20.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 29, this crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on Interstate 80 East, near mile marker 44.4, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say while traveling in the right lane, 61-year-old Teri R. Brennan, of Jackson, Michigan, abruptly stopped her 2014 Honda Odyssey. Consequently, a 2009 Navistar International tractor-trailer operated by 27-year-old Jose E. Barraza, of Odessa, Texas, impacted the rear of her vehicle.

Superior Ambulance Service transported Brennan to Clarion Hospital for suspected injuries.

Brennan’s passenger—65-year-old Patrick J. Brennan, of Jackson, Michigan–and Barraza were not injured.

All three occupants were using seat belts.

While the Navistar sustained functional damage, the Honda had to be towed from the scene.

According to police, Barraza was charged with a traffic violation.

