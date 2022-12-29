 

Shippenville Dairy Queen For Sale; Will Remain Open ‘As Long As Possible’

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

65B22698-A97A-4BB7-8C6C-0F782DFD4A4BSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Dairy Queen on River Hill in Shippenville is on the market.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

The restaurant, located at 10953 U.S. Route 322, is for sale “due to recent health reasons,” according to a recent Facebook post.

While a representative of Shippenville Dairy Queen confirmed the news to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the current owner(s) of the business were unavailable for comment.

The representative also said the restaurant will remain open for “as long as possible” until it is sold.

River Hill Inc. purchased the restaurant in January 1996.

The restaurant was a simple walk-up storefront until 2014 when it was expanded to a sit-down restaurant with a patio.

Co-owner Mary Jo Livengood spearheaded the renovation before her retirement from daily operations. Her daughter, Lisa Livengood, who is also a co-owner, has served as manager for several years.

For more information, contact Mary Jo Livengood at 412-889-0579.

