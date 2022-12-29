 

SPONSORED: Chad Ellis of Rossbacher Insurance Earns Prestigious Insurance Designation

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Rossbacher - Chad Ellis earns CIC (1) (1)SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) has been conferred upon Chad Ellis, following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program.

The CIC designation is considered one of the most prestigious designations an insurance professional can earn.

Chad has demonstrated his professional competence by passing five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, life and health, risk management, and agency management.

Chad began his career at Team Rossbacher in April 2015 as a Commercial Account Manager. Chad is a lifelong resident of Franklin, where he resides with his wife Brandy, and children Kaden, Moira, and Ashton.

Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been
assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call (814) 677-4095

