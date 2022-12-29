CLIENT REVIEW: Deer Creek Winery Opens New Location in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery has expanded once again with a new bed & breakfast in Uniontown.

Deer Creek Winery and Watson Estate Bed & Breakfast is now open at 234 Balsinger Road in Uniontown.

The bed & breakfast features architecture built in the early 18th and late 19th centuries. The winery sits in a stable that was erected in 1780, while the event barn has also been standing since 1780.

“(This location) has more of a Victorian Colonial feel to it,” co-owner Rhonda Brooks told exploreClarion.com. “It’s in the Laurel Highlands, which is less than a half hour from Ohiopyle State Park, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Kentuck Knob, and Fallingwater. There’s a lot of history in the area.”

“It has two houses that have 14 rooms, each with a private bathroom,” Brooks said “There are two suites, and we have two self-contained cottages, as well.”

This is Deer Creek’s sixth location, with its flagship venue in Shippenville, and others in Hermitage, McCandless Crossing in Pittsburgh, The Mall at Robinson in Pittsburgh, and Bethel Park.

Just like Deer Creek’s other locations, Watson Estate Bed & Breakfast is open year-round, and guests always have access to convenience and ultimate relaxation, according to Brooks.

“You never have to leave the place,” Brooks explained. “We have the restaurant, the winery. At either place, you are going to get the same great amenities and service.”

Individuals are encouraged to come and enjoy live music on the weekends, stay at the bed & breakfast, or visit the winery from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Also, rehearsal dinners, receptions, celebrations, and other gatherings can be hosted in the event barn.

In September 2009, Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville opened, bottling raspberry wines and selling them to local wine lovers, restaurants, and stores. Soon, the operation expanded to include other types of wine, and their products can be found in restaurants and stores throughout western Pennsylvania.

In 2010, the first Deer Creek Winery retail outlet opened, and in 2013, the Olive Grove label was created to sell flavored olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars. Now, Deer Creek Winery is producing over 20 types of wine, as well as olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and wine sorbets. They have retail outlets all over Western Pennsylvania, and shoppers can find their products in over 140 stores and restaurants. The winery is a top destination for wine enthusiasts and people looking for beautiful, scenic event spaces.

In 2016, The Inn at Deer Creek Winery opened to the public. Nestled in the the heart of God’s country, The Inn offers a variety of amenities for their guests, such as The Inn’s made-to-order breakfast with its signature mimosas.

For more information, visit www.deercreekwine.com or call 724-437-4999.

