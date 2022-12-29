CLIENT REVIEW: FUN Bank Donates Nearly $3K to Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – First United National Bank recently made a generous donation to the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention (CCCSP) in honor of a late co-worker and all those who are affected by suicide.

(Pictured above, from left: CCCSP chairperson Lexis Twentier, CCCSP Treasurer Julie Patrick, and Clarion FUN Bank Branch Manager, Tom Spence. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion FUN Bank Branch Manager, Tom Spence, presented a check in the amount of $2,900.90 to CCCSP chairperson Lexis Twentier and CCCSP Treasurer Julie Patrick on Friday, December 16.

“Receiving a donation of any amount is always appreciated, but we were absolutely blown away at the gracious donation from First United National Bank,” Twentier told exploreClarion.com. “They have truly been hit hard with the loss of an employee to suicide. During their Employee Appreciation Week, they raised the money through various activities and chose, as a whole, to donate the final amount to Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention.”

Employee Appreciation Week is filled with themed clothing days, BINGO, gifts, and much more, including a Penny War competition between the bank’s six branches and three internal departments.

All proceeds collected benefit a local charity or organization. This year, the bank chose CCCSP. The donated funds will go to CCCSP’s general fund.

“We plan to allocate this money to awareness items and more,” Twentier explained. “We hope to make more of a presence in schools and in the community in the upcoming year.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Clarion Crisis Support Number at 814-226-7223 or 1-800-292-3866 (24-Hour Line) or text #63288.

“We chose to give to the CCCSP because the last couple of years have been a struggle and have been really hard on some people mentally and physically,” said Leigh Black, Marketing Manager for FUN Bank. “The need for mental health help has risen sharply and the number of suicides are up. (Our co-worker’s passing) had a big impact on all of us. She was a wonderful person. We chose CCCSP in her honor.”

The FUN Bank makes it a point to give back to the communities that they serve in Clarion, Venango, and surrounding counties.

“We are dedicated to being a hometown bank,” Black noted. “We really believe in keeping everything local that we possibly can. All of our employees and board members live in the communities that we serve, and we recognize the need to support organizations that support us. Giving back is part of how we show the local area our appreciation.”

For more information, visit the CCCSP website or fun-bank.com.

The First United National Bank, headquartered in Fryburg, PA, is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.

