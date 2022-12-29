Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Announces 2023 Photo Contests

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced their lineup of photo contests for 2023.

The five themes are Fantastic Food, Pets in the Outdoors, Family Outdoor Adventures, Fall Foliage, and Honoring History.

The Fantastic Food photo contest runs now through February 28, 2023.

Pets in the Outdoors photos can be submitted from March 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023.

Pictures of Family Outdoor Adventures will be accepted from June 1, 2023, until August 31, 2023.

Snapshots of Fall Foliage in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region will be accepted from September 1, 2023, through November 30, 2023.

The final contest period for Honoring History is from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024.

Finalists’ photos for each contest period will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100.00, 2nd Place $75.00, 3rd Place $50.00, and 4th Place $25.00.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” said John Straitiff-Executive Director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the natural beauty, people, places, rich history, and events of the region during each season.”

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

