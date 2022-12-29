 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Is Doubling Red Tag Deals During Their ‘End of Year’ Sale!

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank Chevrolet (3)NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet is doubling the red tag deals during their “End of Year” sale. Instead of $500.00, customers are saving $1,000.00 on their next new Chevrolet!

Stop in and ask a sales professional at Redbank Chevrolet about their Reg Tag Specials!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET BLAZER

blazer chevy

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $45,175

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD Premier – Color: Radiant Red

Radiant

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $36,730

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD – Color: Harvest Bronze Metallic

31358131148x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,620

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CHECK OUT THE OTHER VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT!


Pre-Owned 2022 RAM 2500

RAM a

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $68,990


Mileage: 19,901
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Pre-Owned 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Trailblazer 11-4

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $30,990

Mileage: 2,285
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Screenshot 2022-08-15 195324

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,990

Mileage: 47,000
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)


For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.