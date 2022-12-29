 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SUV Rolls Over, Slams into Tree Along Lobaughhill Road

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SUV traveled off the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree along Lobaughhill Road on Monday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 4:22 p.m. on Monday, December 26, on Lobaughhill Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Dawnelle M. Bailey, of Shippenville, was negotiating a left curve on Lobaughhill Road when her 2021 Ford Ecosport left the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled onto its side and struck a tree.

Bailey was using a seat belt and was not injured.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.