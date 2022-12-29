SUV Rolls Over, Slams into Tree Along Lobaughhill Road

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SUV traveled off the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree along Lobaughhill Road on Monday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 4:22 p.m. on Monday, December 26, on Lobaughhill Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Dawnelle M. Bailey, of Shippenville, was negotiating a left curve on Lobaughhill Road when her 2021 Ford Ecosport left the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled onto its side and struck a tree.

Bailey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.