Terrence Allen O’Neil, 72, died Tuesday morning, December 27th, at his home in Seneca surrounded by family.

He received Jesus Christ as his savior in 1971 and committed to the diligent study and application of God’s Word in 1974.

Throughout his illness, he trusted in Jesus’ healing power in this life and the next.

Born July 21, 1950 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John Leroy O’Neil and Norma Faye Berlin O’Neil.

He was a graduate of Cranberry Area High School and the Educational Institute of Pittsburgh.

He married the former Pamela M. Orr on October 10, 1970, who survives.

Terry enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program from 1970 to 1976, serving aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt with a rank of E6 and a Top Secret clearance.

During his service they resided in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Hawaii.

He transferred the Fleet Ballistic Missile sub from the Atlantic Fleet to the Pacific Fleet via the Panama Canal before operating out of Guam.

While stationed in Hawaii, he learned how to sail in Pearl Harbor, sparking a life-long love of sailing.

His friendship with Ken Hall was the beginning of his local sailing experience.

He was grateful for the opportunity to sail out of Lake Erie because of the generosity of his friend, Pete, and the sailing mentoring of his friends, Gordon and Alex.

This led to many adventures on the lake and the Atlantic seaboard.

In 2003 he crewed a sailboat from Charleston, SC to La Paz, Mexico, marking his second trip through the Panama Canal, to the Baja Peninsula.

He loved recounting the stories, which included being boarded by armed Mexican military off the western coast of Mexico and the great local music and food on the back streets of La Paz.

After the Navy, Terry worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for State Equipment in Franklin followed by Joy Mining Machinery from 1990 until they closed the plant in 2015.

He appreciated the camaraderie of his fellow workers.

He continued to work part-time as an electrician until April of 2021 when he was diagnosed with ALS.

He was very serious about his role as protector of his family and church body, promoting security and training.

Terry attended Cranberry U.M. Church, working with the youth and teaching Sunday school for many years.

Since 2011 he attended Oil City Community Alliance, serving as usher and security, stopping only when his illness prevented it.

In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his two sons: Aaron J. (Erin Drago) O’Neil of Lexington Park, MD, and Adam M. (Hillary Evans) O’Neil of Cranberry, PA.

He has been so blessed by the generous love, help, and attention of his sons and daughters-in-law.

Three grandchildren: Brennan A. O’Neil, Everly A. O’Neil, and Ethan J. O’Neil.

They were a joy to his life and he looked forward to his time with them.

Two siblings: Mark A. (Sue Fritz) O’Neil and Karl L. (Nancy Rankin) O’Neil, all of Seneca, PA.

Terry is forever grateful for their visits and unending help with renovations and maintenance during his illness.

Both his children and brothers are shining examples of sacrifice and generosity.

He is also survived by two aunts: Susan Lineman of Cranberry, PA, Barbara Smith of Derrick City, PA, six nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles, Terry is preceded in death by an infant brother, Sheldon O’Neil.

Terry appreciated the support of the Franklin, Erie, Cleveland, and Home Health VA teams as well as the hard work of all the people at Whalen Contracting.

Greeting the family and a viewing will be held at the Oil City Community Alliance Church, 411 Seneca Street in Oil City on Saturday, December 31, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by the funeral service at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tim Connor.

To conclude the service, military funeral honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will be at Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oil City Community Alliance Church, ABC Life Center, Mustard Seed Ministries, Venango Youth For Christ, Cranberry Area Food Pantry, or The ALS Association.

Ephesians 6:10-18

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

