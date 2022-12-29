Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday December 26th, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

He was born on August 25, 1947 to the late Billy R. and Alice M. (Beers) Mong.

Terry graduated from Franklin High School in 1965.

He married the love of his life, Sara (Kugler) Mong on April 8th, 1966.

Together they raised three children and celebrated fifty-six years of marriage this year.

He worked for Riverside-Bilo in Franklin, Meadville, Titusville and Oil City over the course of forty-six years until retirement.

His activities included deer and turkey hunting and going fishing.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan his entire life.

He and his wife loved going to flea markets all around Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio over the years.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends around a large bonfire and listening to great music.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, his three children and their spouses: Terry W. Mong Jr. of Rouseville, Todd Mong and Lisa Mohr of Seattle, WA, and Tina Mong and Christopher Rogers of Phoenix, AZ. Also, his three granddaughters Payton and Lexi Mong of Seattle, WA and Savannah Rogers of Phoenix, AZ

He is also survived by his brother Timothy and his wife Pat Mong of Rouseville, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin on Friday December 30 from 4:00 -7:00 P.M. and Saturday December 31st from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

A funeral Service will be held on Saturday December 31st at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Terry will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery

Flowers can be sent to the Huff-Guthrie Funeral home or Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

