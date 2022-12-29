Charges Withdrawn Against Motel Employee Accused of Pocketing $20 from Customer to Shower in Room

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local motel employee accused of pocketing $20.00 from a customer to shower in a room have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, the following charge against 28-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Geist, of Strattanville, was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 3:58 p.m. on September 25 at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that an employee of the motel, identified as Kristen Elizabeth Geist, was observed on surveillance footage taking money from the customer, opening the cash register, and then placing the money on the desk in front of her before closing the register drawer again. Geist then gave the customer a hotel room key.

According to the complaint, Geist was working a 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. shift on September 25 as a front desk cashier.

The cost to rent the room on September 25 was valued at $71.93, the complaint states.

Geist was arraigned on December 15 at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

