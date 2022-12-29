 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Charges Withdrawn Against Motel Employee Accused of Pocketing $20 from Customer to Shower in Room

Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

court room courtCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local motel employee accused of pocketing $20.00 from a customer to shower in a room have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, the following charge against 28-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Geist, of Strattanville, was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 3:58 p.m. on September 25 at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that an employee of the motel, identified as Kristen Elizabeth Geist, was observed on surveillance footage taking money from the customer, opening the cash register, and then placing the money on the desk in front of her before closing the register drawer again. Geist then gave the customer a hotel room key.

According to the complaint, Geist was working a 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. shift on September 25 as a front desk cashier.

The cost to rent the room on September 25 was valued at $71.93, the complaint states.

Geist was arraigned on December 15 at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.