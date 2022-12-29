Vehicle Shears Off Utility Pole on Forest Drive in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman lost control of her vehicle while traveling downhill, and it sheared off a utility pole in Limestone Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on Forest Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Kiara E. Slagle, of Summerville, was traveling downhill and her 2018 Subaru Forester began to slide on the roadway.

The Subaru then exited the right side of the road, went up an embankment, and struck a mailbox.

Then, the vehicle struck a utility pole, shearing the pole in half, causing power lines and the pole to come down across the street. It then spun clockwise and rolled off the hill and onto its passenger side.

Slagle was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing, and West Penn Power assisted PSP Clarion at the scene.

According to police, Slagle was charged with a traffic violation.

