Today – A slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayRain. High near 50. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday NightRain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
New Year’s DayPartly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 6 mph.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
TuesdayRain. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
WednesdayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
