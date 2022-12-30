 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This puff pastry apple strudel is such a fun recipe!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter
2 large sweet onions, halved and sliced

2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
2 tablespoons honey Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 large egg
1 tablespoon water

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and apples; cook and stir until tender, 12-15 minutes. Stir in walnuts, mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

-On 2 parchment-lined baking sheets, roll out each pastry into a 14×12-in. rectangle. Place half the onion mixture down the center of each rectangle; top with cheese and bacon.

-On each long side, cut eight 1-3/4-in.-wide strips. Starting at 1 end, fold alternating strips at an angle across filling; pinch ends to seal. Whisk egg with water; brush over braids. Bake until golden brown, 25-28 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

