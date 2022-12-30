Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

This puff pastry apple strudel is such a fun recipe!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

2 large sweet onions, halved and sliced



2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and thinly sliced1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted2 tablespoons honey Dijon mustard2 tablespoons honey1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1 large egg1 tablespoon water

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and apples; cook and stir until tender, 12-15 minutes. Stir in walnuts, mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

-On 2 parchment-lined baking sheets, roll out each pastry into a 14×12-in. rectangle. Place half the onion mixture down the center of each rectangle; top with cheese and bacon.

-On each long side, cut eight 1-3/4-in.-wide strips. Starting at 1 end, fold alternating strips at an angle across filling; pinch ends to seal. Whisk egg with water; brush over braids. Bake until golden brown, 25-28 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.

