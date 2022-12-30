Clarion County Redevelopment Authority Seeking $300K for Whole-Home Repairs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority to seek grants for a Whole-Home Repairs Program.

“Clarion County is getting $300,000.00 to address safety concerns and hospitability of homes,” Commissioner Wayne Brosius said. “This is for homeowners and small landlords that only own a few rentals. It can be used to improve their energy and water efficiency, and it can be used up to $50,000 per unit.”

Brosius said the county is going to have the Redevelopment Authority and the Clarion County Housing Authority run and administrate the program. There will be income guidelines for homeowners and probably for renters.

“There’s not much money there and $300,000.00 is not going to go a long way,” Commissioner Ted Tharan added.

Commissioners passed Resolution No. 17 of 2022 outlining the program as follows:

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth appropriated federal funds from the COVID-19

Response Restricted Account to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the COVID Relief – ARPA – Whole-Home Repairs Program.

DCED established guidelines for the Program, and the guidelines established by DCED indicate that the Program will provide funding for county-wide agencies to address habitability and safety concerns, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities. The guidelines further indicate that the County may designate a governmental entity, such as an authority, as the eligible applicant for the Program.

The Redevelopment Authority currently administers a housing rehabilitation program throughout the County and has established local guidelines to facilitate the local process for administration and implementation of the Clarion County Whole-Home Repairs Program.

The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Clarion is hereby designated as the sole eligible applicant on behalf of the County for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Whole-Home Repairs Program.

The County further expresses full support for the Program Application which will be submitted by the Redevelopment Authority to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

