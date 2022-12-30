David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook.

He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until his retirement.

He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Frye and her husband, Chris of New Bethlehem, a granddaughter, Kloey Chestnut of New Bethlehem, his girlfriend, Pam Songer of New Bethlehem, her three sons, Butch Songer and his wife, Shelly of Louisiana, Rick Songer and his wife, Ciera and Doug Songer and his wife, Kim both of New Bethlehem, her eight grandchildren, and two sisters, Elaine Sweet and her husband, Bob of Brick Church and Diane Cumberledge of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Steffey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the VFW in New Bethlehem.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

