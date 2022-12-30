Decision Made to Decommission Hemlock Loop Trail Segment

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service made the decision to reroute approximately 1.7 miles of the Hemlock Loop Trail of the Laurel Mill Trail System.

That decision was made on July 15, 2022. It did not include decommissioning the section of the Hemlock Loop Trail that parallels Big Mill Creek which was part of the original proposal.

This additional decision is to decommission the 0.6-mile section of trail along Big Mill Creek that is poorly drained and has wet soils. Partial decommissioning of the first 0.25 miles of trail from Laurel Mill Road to the north, will consist of storm-proofing the trail by removing in-stream culverts and restoring streambanks, removing cross drains, and directing potential runoff away from surface water. The remaining 0.35 mile will consist of full decommissioning, including scarification, removal of culverts and cross-drains, restoration of drainage patterns and topography, planting and dropping trees, and spreading downed woody debris to block points of access.

The Forest Service accepted public comments for the Hemlock Loop Trail Realignment from May 9, 2022, to June 9, 2022. Comments were received in support of and against various elements of the project. All comments were considered as part of the decision process.

Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon, noting that two commenters had expressed concern about losing access to Big Mill Creek, stated, “I revisited the trail segment in question with these new considerations, and, while I believe I understand the commenters’ concerns, I also believe that the impacts to stream health and water quality in Big Mill Creek remain our primary concern. I did adjust the decision to storm-proof the first 0.25 mile of the trail, rather than do a full decommissioning. This will restore natural drainages and protect water quality, yet retain a primitive pathway for an individual seeking to access the west side of Big Mill Creek.”

Additional information on this decision is available on the Allegheny National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62137. If you would like more information, please contact District Ranger Rob Fallon at 814-927-5799 or [email protected]

