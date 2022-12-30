Frank M. Frazier, 90, of Tylersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

He was born in Tylersburg on December 19, 1932, to the late Frank D. and Ruth Reyner Frazier.

In Frank’s younger years, he graduated from North Clarion School.

Throughout his working years, he had worked for G.A Stiles Coal Company and Weaver Coal Company where he was a welder.

Frank and his companion of 18 years, Doris (Dottie) Phillips, were members of Good Shepherd Church in Tionesta.

In addition to his companion, Dottie, he is survived by his children: Douglas Frazier and Janine of Venus, Kathleen Johnson and her husband Ronald of Tylersburg, and Darla Zacherl and her husband Mark of Fryburg; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and his brother Gary Frazier and his wife Lois of Endeavor.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, previous companion of 20 years, Betty Edmonds who passed away in 2007, five sisters and one brother.

Per Frank’s wishes there will be no visitation.

Interment will take place in the Washington Cemetery in Frills Corners.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc., in Leeper is entrust with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

