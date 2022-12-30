Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.

State Police in Franklin received a call on Wednesday, December 28, from UPMC Emlenton concerned about a known female who arrived at their facility with bruising, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim refused to speak with medical staff about the bruising and departed from the facility. UPMC Emlenton requested that PSP Franklin conduct a welfare check on the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, troopers responded to the residence on Elder Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:11 p.m. Contact was made with the victim, who advised that on or about December 24, Ralph Mong threw a salt shaker at her as a result of an argument. The victim told police she suffered heavy bruising to her left arm. The victim then showed troopers heavy bruising on her left side of her chest. When questioned regarding the bruising, the victim refused to provide any additional information, the complaint notes.

Around 4:27 p.m., contact was made with Mong who was observed inside the garage. Mong was placed under arrest and Miranda Warnings were read. Mong admitted to troopers on the scene that he did throw a salt shaker at the victim as well as grabbing her by the collar of the shirt where bruising occurred, the complaint states.

Mong was arraigned at 6:20 p.m. on December 28 on the following charges in front of Judge Kirtland:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

