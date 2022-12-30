Local Teen Killed in Crash in Frenchcreek Township



FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Frenchcreek Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim was identified as 15-year-old Madison “Maddie” Johnson, of Utica. Rugh pronounced her dead at the scene around 4:56 p.m.

Maddie was the daughter of Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson.

She was in the tenth-grade class of Franklin High School where she competed for the pole vault team for track and field.

Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD. She won numerous awards for showmanship, along with numerous accolades with her prized Brown Swiss show cattle herd.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, on Whippoorwill Road in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County.

Her cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head while her death is ruled accidental, according to Rugh.

Franklin-based State Police, Polk Borough Police Department, Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire Rescue, Community Ambulance, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene.

A call to Polk Borough Police was not immediately returned.

PSP Franklin declined to comment on the crash.

A funeral service for Maddie will be held at Utica Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ken Duffee, of Sugarcreek Charge, officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Peter’s Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

