Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022.

She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson.

Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.

She won numerous awards for showmanship, along with numerous accolades with her prized Brown Swiss show cattle herd.

From feeding calves to milking cows, she was a steward of animal care and loved her family and dairy farm fiercely.

She was a member of Venango County 4-H Teen Council, Canal Ag, Milkmasters, Crawford County Jr. Holstein Club, Dairy Quiz Bowl Team, Dairy Miss with the Dairy Princess Program, former Franklin YMCA Starburst Gymnastics from 2nd grade – 2020, and Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.

She was in the tenth-grade class of Franklin High School where she competed for the pole vault team for track and field.

Additionally, she was Secretary of Class of 2025 Student Council and was part of the Yearbook Publication Staff.

Maddie enjoyed deer hunting with her Uncle Brad and cousins, as well as hanging out with her friends.

She also enjoyed many shopping trips with her grammy and mom.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents and her brother, Kyle R. Johnson. She is additionally survived by her grandparents, Robert and Debra Deeter of Utica and Dave and Rona Johnson of Meadville; her great-grandfather, Ronald DeWoody of Saegertown; her aunts and uncles, Brad and Brittany Deeter of Cochranton and Eric and Michelle Johnson of Erie; and her cousins, Brandon, Brynlee, Brendall, Alexis, and Bryson.

Maddie is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Rose and Wayne Deeter, Sarah DeWoody, and Isabelle and Robert Johnson; great-aunt, Diane Deeter; and great-uncle, Paul Deeter.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, 1pm – 5pm.

A funeral service for Maddie will be held at on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Utica Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Academy St, Utica, PA 16362, at 2pm, with Rev. Ken Duffee, of Sugarcreek Charge, officiating.

Maddie will be laid to rest at Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Maddie’s memory to the Maddie Johnson Memorial Fund c/o Venango County Fair Grounds, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family in Maddie’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

