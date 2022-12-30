 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

New Charges Filed Against Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CruiserSnowBANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional charges have been filed against the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road.

Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed four summary counts of Neglect of Animal against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office, on Thursday, December 29.

According to the citations, troopers responded to a report of two dogs that were tethered outdoors without proper shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County on December 23, around 7:57 a.m.

Police say a small wooden shelter was provided for a medium-sized lab mix dog, but no shelter or usable bedding was provided for a larger husky mix dog.

The lab mix dog was unable to be fully sheltered from the blowing snow due to the undersized shelter, according to police.

Two water dishes were located with the dogs, but they were frozen, police said.

Neither dogs appeared to be neglected or malnourished, according to police.

Due to the extreme cold (8°F), snow, and high winds, police had Byler untether the dogs and place them in an adjacent garage.

Court officials are still awaiting a plea from Byler.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.