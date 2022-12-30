New Charges Filed Against Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional charges have been filed against the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road.

Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed four summary counts of Neglect of Animal against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office, on Thursday, December 29.

According to the citations, troopers responded to a report of two dogs that were tethered outdoors without proper shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County on December 23, around 7:57 a.m.

Police say a small wooden shelter was provided for a medium-sized lab mix dog, but no shelter or usable bedding was provided for a larger husky mix dog.

The lab mix dog was unable to be fully sheltered from the blowing snow due to the undersized shelter, according to police.

Two water dishes were located with the dogs, but they were frozen, police said.

Neither dogs appeared to be neglected or malnourished, according to police.

Due to the extreme cold (8°F), snow, and high winds, police had Byler untether the dogs and place them in an adjacent garage.

Court officials are still awaiting a plea from Byler.

