Oil City’s Ethen Knox, Cam Crocker Named to Class 3A All-State Football Team

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The postseason accolades are still rolling in for Ethen Knox.

The junior running back on the Oil City football team put up eye-popping and historic numbers this season for the Oilers.

(Pictured above, Ethen Knox on one of his many long touchdown runs this season/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.)

Knox rushed for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns.

He led the nation in yards per game at 370.5, according to MaxPreps.com. He also led the country in rushing attempts per game at 38.5.

Knox also had a staggering six 400-yard rushing efforts this year.

All those big numbers added up to another very big honor for Knox as he was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State Team on Thursday.

“It’s definitely a good feeling getting recognized on such an important list,” Knox said. “But at the same time, I know I don’t want to focus on all this for too long because I know I still have work to do in preparation for next season.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Knox made a huge leap in his second year as a running back.

As a sophomore, he moved into the position from wide receiver just before the season started and amassed 1,825 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games for Oil City.

This season, a year wiser, stronger and faster, Knox terrorized opposing defenses with his speed, agility and power.

He scored eight touchdowns on runs of 60 or more yards. Eighteen of his TDs covered 20 or more yards. In nine of his 10 games, he found the end zone three or more times.

It was no mystery who was getting the ball for Oil City — Knox had 43 or more carries in five games this season, including 53 and 54 in back-to-back weeks.

Didn’t matter. Teams couldn’t stop him.

It also helped that Oil City had a dominant offensive line.

Tanner Kightlinger, Henry Milford, Jacob VanWormer, Logan Suttle and James O’Dell opened holes for Knox all season.

So did 285-pound tight end Cam Crocker, who was also named to the Class 3A all-state team as a lineman. Crocker was essentially a third offensive tackle in the Oilers’ offense.



(Cam Crocker)

“It’s great getting to see him being recognized after I’ve seen how hard he’s worked for it,” Knox said of Crocker joining him on the team.

Knox always passes on credit to those around him, especially his teammates up front.

It’s one of the things that endears him to the guys in the locker room.

He bought donuts for his entire offensive line when the regular season was over.

“I had to honor my promise and get the linemen their well-deserved donuts,” Knox said.

