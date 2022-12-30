Phyllis A. Meals, 90, of Rimersburg, PA, passed thru Heaven’s gate on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

She has resided at Country Springs Personal Care Home since April of 2021.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1932 in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of the late Dorothy Elvira (Bechtel) and Wirl Revere Shilling.

Phyllis married Leland A. Meals who passed in 1991.

She is survived by her son, Dennis J. (Deborah) Meals of Rimersburg; and four grandchildren, Keith (Alice) Meals of Groveland, FL, Eric Meals of Turner Falls, MA, Michael (Sarah) Meals of Clarion, PA, and Chrysta (Sean) Bowser of Clarion, PA.

She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and her brother, Robert D. (Linda) Shilling of Elderton, PA.

Phyllis had the loving support of her longtime friend and former daughter-in-law, Jean Meals of Turner Falls, MA.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son Larry L. Meals; brother, Mac R. Shilling; and her sister, Donna L. (Chester) Smith.

Phyllis was raised in Templeton, PA, graduated from Kittanning High School, married and moved to Rimersburg in 1954.

She retired after over 25 years of service with the Davis Cookie Company, maker of Archway Cookies.

She was passionate in serving the Union Music Association and was instrumental in planning the construction of the concession built when the football field was moved to the location of the current high school.

Phyllis was a member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church where she cherished her time as a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon.

She served as Worthy Matron of Sligo Chapter #289 Order of Eastern Star.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Rudiger officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Family request memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the Rimersburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 193, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Phyllis’ family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

