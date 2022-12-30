 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to T-Bone Collision in Farmington Township

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision in Farmington Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, near the intersection of Chapel Road and Maple Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by 63-year-old Maudene K. Hogue, of Leeper, was traveling west on Chapel Road while a 2011 Chevrolet Impala operated by 24-year-old Joshua Vanek Jr., of Leeper, was traveling north on Maple Drive.

According to police, Hogue stopped at the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection, directly into the path of Vanek’s vehicle, which struck the Hogue’s vehicle on its left side.

Both individuals were using a seat belt and were not injured.

Hogue’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene while Vanek’s vehicle was able to be driven from the scene with functional damage.

PSP Marienville were assisted on scene by Mark’s Auto.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.