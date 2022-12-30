Police Respond to T-Bone Collision in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision in Farmington Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, near the intersection of Chapel Road and Maple Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by 63-year-old Maudene K. Hogue, of Leeper, was traveling west on Chapel Road while a 2011 Chevrolet Impala operated by 24-year-old Joshua Vanek Jr., of Leeper, was traveling north on Maple Drive.

According to police, Hogue stopped at the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection, directly into the path of Vanek’s vehicle, which struck the Hogue’s vehicle on its left side.

Both individuals were using a seat belt and were not injured.

Hogue’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene while Vanek’s vehicle was able to be driven from the scene with functional damage.

PSP Marienville were assisted on scene by Mark’s Auto.

