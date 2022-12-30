Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at his home.

Robert was born in Conneration, Clarion County, on July 29, 1941.

He was the son of the late George and Annie Weaver Burt.

Bob was a graduate of Union High School.

He was a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1962 – 1966 and attaining the rank of A1C.

Bob retired from Archway Cookie Company in 2006 where he had been employed as a foreman.

Bob was a proud member of the NRA.

His hobbies included long drives in the country, camping, hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching Gunsmoke and keeping Kim busy serving him ice cream at the Meadows.

He was a well loved jokester and enjoyed spending time with family and all those who knew him as Pap.

Bob was married in Rimersburg on March 28, 1964 to Laurel D. Lasher Burt. Mrs. Burt preceded him in death on March 29, 2018.

Bob is survived by a son: Robert A. Burt Jr. and his wife, Shanna of Rimersburg; a daughter, Shelly D. Schons of Templeton; five grandchildren: Dillan E. Burt and his wife Meaghan, of Emlenton, Heather N. Schons, Luke A. Schons, both of Templeton, Michael A. Burt and Addilynn G. Burt, both of Rimersburg; two great grandchildren: Lydia A. Burt and Haylee S. Burt both of Emlenton and a special brother-in-law, Ed Pierson of Woodbury, NJ.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his infant son, Terry L. Burt and his son-in-law, Ross J. Schons.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at both the Clarion VA Outpatient Clinic and Aseracare Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

Friends will be received at the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium, 434 Main St., Rimersburg from 4-7 p.m. Friday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Joe Campasino, Aseracare hospice chaplain, officiating.

Military honors accorded by members of the Rimersburg American Legion will follow from the funeral home.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Burt’s name may be made to Rimersburg Cemetery or Mt. Hope Cemetery, Conneration.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home, Inc. of St. Petersburg.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

