Roy L. Sliker

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-YnPXKRdye2nG7Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died December 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born September 14, 1930, in Lickingville, he was one of ten children to the late Alva and Luella Dashner Sliker.

He graduated from Tionesta High School in 1948.

Corporal Roy L. Sliker, CE, USAR was honorably discharged on March 26, 1960, after honest and faithful service from 1952 to 1960.

He completed a program at the Welch’s School of Business in Oil City and worked at General Electric in Erie, Pennzoil in Rouseville, and retired from the Continental Can Company in Oil City.

He was also in the construction business with his late brother-in-law, Glenn “Boots” Mealy as Sliker & Mealy Builders.

Not one to sit idle, after retirement, he worked for Christian Life Academy performing general maintenance for several years and odd jobs until he was well into his 70’s.

He loved to bowl, play softball, and throw horseshoes.

He was married to the former Mary Bills in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Venus on October 24, 1951.

They enjoyed nearly 67 years of marriage. Mary preceded him in death on July 28, 2018.

Surviving are a son, David Sliker and his wife Brenda of Mississippi; and three daughters, Candy West of Florida, Janine Post and her husband Brian of Tennessee, and Hope Lineman and her husband Larry of Cranberry; 12 grandchildren, Nikole Byers, Cory Sliker, Toby Sliker, Katie Todaro, Haley Sliker, Jessica Donahue, Kelly Rowland, Kyle Donahue, Megan Szamrey, Tara Patz, Devin Lineman, and Derin Lineman; and 12 great-grandchildren, Zach, Logan, and Dilan Byers, Maddox Sliker, Abigail, Kennedy, and Lucas Sliker, Christopher Rowland, Jackie Brown, Henry Szamrey, and Preston and Maverick Patz.

He is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Moore and Florence Hatfield and a brother, Paul Sliker.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Riley, Betty Allio, Evelyn Dunkle; and three brothers, Karl, Gerald, and Earl Sliker.

Viewing will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral services following the visitation and beginning at noon.

He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


