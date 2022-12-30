Sandra “Magee” Kay (Wangler) Hughes, 77, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, while at her home.

She was born on June 21, 1945, to the late William H. and Wanda (Hill) Wangler in Natrona Heights, PA.

She graduated from a Natrona Heights area high school.

Sandra worked for thirty years at Allegheny Valley Hospital before she moved to Corsica.

In Corsica she owned and operated Corsica Gas and Sandy’s Trailer Park. Sandra married Clarence “Dutch” E. Hughes Sr. on May 19, 1967, in Allegheny County; Dutch preceded her in passing.

She was a member of the Kahletown Community Church in Sigel, PA.

Sandra also volunteered for Brethren Volunteer Services, where she worked with the Navajo community.

Sandra was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She loved to care for people and was a specifically good baker and loved sharing her baked goods.

She loved to crochet as well as attending BBQs and watching fireworks.

Above all else, Sandra loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Sandra is survived by three children; Cristin Greenawalt; Leonard W. Hughes Sr.; Leslie M. Foland; one sister; Lorraine “Ranie” Wrablewski; thirteen grandchildren, including Leonard W. Hughes Jr.; Kayla J. Carpenter; Jackob M. Hughes; and eleven great grandchildren, including Tobias W. Hughes; and Grayson A. Hughes.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sandra was preceded in passing by one sister; Karen Clinger; and one brother; Bill Wangler.

A Celebration of Life for Sandra will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 White Street, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor Leslie Foland.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.